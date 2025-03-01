Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,556 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

SPTS stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

