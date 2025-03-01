Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22,199.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after buying an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $126.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.85. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

