Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 19,134 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $47,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 41.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

NYSE:APO opened at $149.21 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

