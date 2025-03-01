Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Decreased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 3.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

