Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.