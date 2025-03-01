Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

