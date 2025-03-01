Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in February

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Forterra Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FTTRF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Forterra has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
Forterra Company Profile
