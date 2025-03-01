Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in February

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Forterra Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FTTRF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Forterra has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.