Fortescue Ltd (FSUGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6199 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Fortescue Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Fortescue stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Fortescue has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $36.87.
Fortescue Company Profile
