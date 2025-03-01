Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

FOJCY stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

