Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.650–0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.2 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.65) EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

