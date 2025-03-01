Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.99 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.17), with a volume of 144,416 shares changing hands.

Futura Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.25.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

