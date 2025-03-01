FY2029 Earnings Estimate for PRCT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,605.36. This trade represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,851,521.64. This represents a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

