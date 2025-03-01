Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 23.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

