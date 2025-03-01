George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of George Weston to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.30. George Weston has a twelve month low of $127.52 and a twelve month high of $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.57.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

