GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.22.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.