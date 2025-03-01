Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder Sells 4,299 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total transaction of C$335,428.68.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.23 and a 12-month high of C$79.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

