Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder Sells 4,299 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total transaction of C$335,428.68.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.23 and a 12-month high of C$79.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

