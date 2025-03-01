Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading 200% Higher – Here’s Why

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) shares traded up 200% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 56,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 27,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

