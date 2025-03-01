Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Globe International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44.
Globe International Company Profile
