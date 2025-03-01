Goodwin Investment Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

