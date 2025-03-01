GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %
JNJ stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.