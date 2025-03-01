Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.98. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 34,421 shares traded.

Graphite One Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$99.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

