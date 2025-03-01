Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $4,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
