Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIPGet Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.65. Approximately 4,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

