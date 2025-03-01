Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.65. Approximately 4,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
