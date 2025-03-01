Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $44.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $459.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.36. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $258.77 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at $42,013,899.56. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.