GSK (LON:GSK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,448.19 ($18.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,478.50 ($18.59). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,467.50 ($18.45), with a volume of 16,677,213 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.89) to GBX 1,600 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.71).

GSK Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock has a market cap of £59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,391.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,448.19.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 120,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.27), for a total value of £1,753,088.09 ($2,204,587.64). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,725 ($24,805.08). 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

