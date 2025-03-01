Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 167,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Onsemi by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,234,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 177,740 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 464,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.