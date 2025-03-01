Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 100,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $198.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.28. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $163.71 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.