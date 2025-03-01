Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $118.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

