Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after buying an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,912,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 485.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 237,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after buying an additional 196,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.