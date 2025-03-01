Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 119 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $224.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

