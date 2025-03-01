Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 211 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.52 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

