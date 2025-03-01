Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,390 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

