GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. GURU Organic Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
About GURU Organic Energy
