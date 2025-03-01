Hafnia Limited (HAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Hafnia Stock Down 3.5 %

HAFN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Hafnia has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

