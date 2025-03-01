Hamel Associates Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 326.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,908 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

