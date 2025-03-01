Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.5% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

