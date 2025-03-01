Hanover Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

