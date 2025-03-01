Hanover Advisors Inc. Buys 202 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
