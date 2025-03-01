Hanover Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hanover Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.