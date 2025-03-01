Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 993,659 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 881,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 761,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,962.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 753,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 728,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

