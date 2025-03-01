Head-To-Head Contrast: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) vs. First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMB Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 0.96 $2.19 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $8.74 million 5.86 -$10.66 million ($1.89) -5.77

AMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp -35.93% -13.41% -1.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMB Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.