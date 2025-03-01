HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSTM. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

