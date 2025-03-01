Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Director Peter Alan Lacey Sells 96,464 Shares of Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey sold 96,464 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$16,881.20.

Hemostemix Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of Hemostemix stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. Hemostemix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

