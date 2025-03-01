Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Director Peter Alan Lacey Sells 96,464 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEMGet Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey sold 96,464 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$16,881.20.

Hemostemix Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of Hemostemix stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. Hemostemix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Hemostemix

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.