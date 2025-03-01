Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,367,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after buying an additional 560,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,141,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,970,000 after buying an additional 51,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

