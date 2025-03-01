Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems comprises 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Elbit Systems by 32.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $310.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $313.89. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

