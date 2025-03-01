Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $375.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

