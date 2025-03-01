Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

