HighPeak Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

HighPeak Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years. HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

