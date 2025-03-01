Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.95 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 311,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

