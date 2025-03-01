Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 9.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.70. 18,010,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 21,522,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 85,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $2,653,246.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,566,875.86. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,296.76. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

